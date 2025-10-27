Ex-AEW star announces she's becoming a mother for the third time

  • home icon
By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:55 GMT
A former AEW name shared big news on social media [Image Credits: The ex-AEW star's X profile, AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A former AEW name revealed some time earlier that she and her husband were expecting their third child. The star in question, Maria Kanellis, has now disclosed the sex of their baby.

The First Lady of Professional Wrestling began her journey in the industry in WWE, where she worked as an interviewer and also inside the squared circle. She is also known for her tenures in Ring of Honor, TNA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she has made appearances alongside her husband, Mike Bennett. The duo made their AEW debut along with Matt Taven back in October, 2022. After briefly managing The Kingdom, Maria was transferred to ROH, where she accompanied Cole Karter and Griff Garrison, and also worked with the likes of "Legit" Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering.

At the start of this year, however, Kanellis revealed that she was parting ways with AEW. Months later, in June, Maria announced that she and Mike Bennett were expecting their third child together. The 43-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to disclose the sex of the child in question, writing:

"It’s a Boy!!!" - posted Maria along with a family photo.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its heartiest congratulations to Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett.

Former AEW star Maria Kanellis is retired

Around the time of her leaving AEW this year, in January, Maria Kanellis supposedly put the bow on her two-decade-spanning career in professional wrestling. In a recent X/Twitter post, the former WWE superstar reflected on her numerous health struggles, but noted that she still is not completely ready to leave the sport behind, indicating her interest in returning to work in a behind-the-scenes capacity at some point in the future.

"In the past few years I’ve had half my thyroid removed, a rare life threatening tumor removed along with my adrenal gland, skin cancer, polyps removed, and now I am having my third baby. In January, my 20 year career effectively ended which is another story. I am not ready to leave wrestling completely that way but I’m not ready to go back. But when I am ready maybe it will be behind the scenes, with @WWrestlingArmy, or something else but I owe it to my younger self to have a better ending." - posted the former AEW personality.
It remains to be seen what lies next for Kanellis on her pro-wrestling journey.

