Ex- AEW star now performing in WWE calls out major Tony Khan flaw

AEW is gearing up for this week's edition of its flagship show Dynamite, en route to its upcoming pay-per-view event, Dynasty 2025. While viewers look to Tony Khan to make some necessary improvements to his promotion's product, former All Elite talent and WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently made an interesting claim regarding one of the 42-year-old's supposed weaknesses as a booker.

All Elite Wrestling hosted another successful edition of its annual PPV Revolution earlier this month in Los Angeles. The company's programming is currently preparing the card for its next major event, Dynasty 2025, set to air from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania next month.

While viewers have noted positive changes in the quality of weekly AEW TV as of late, creative issues continue to persist, such as the poorly-received ongoing Death Riders storyline, the underutilization of rising stars, and the seeming lack of a broader spotlight on the women's division.

Speaking about his former employer on his The Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy credited All Elite CEO Tony Khan for excelling at delivering top-tier pay-per-views. He argued, however, that TK occasionally struggles to cohesively tie together all his storylines and programs on weekly television.

"One thing Tony Khan does great is provide wrestling pay-per-views that have absolutely amazing wrestling," Hardy said. "I think he usually always hits home runs on those. I just think sometimes connecting the dots, TV to TV to TV, and story elements — I think sometimes that is maybe where the disconnect happens." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The Broken One debuted in AEW in 2020 and departed the promotion last year in April. He currently performs in TNA alongside his brother and fellow ex-All Elite star, Jeff Hardy. The iconic duo also recently returned to WWE programming, courtesy of TNA's working partnership with the sports entertainment juggernaut, and retained their TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock 2025.

What does Tony Khan have planned for AEW Dynamite this week?

All Elite Wrestling will roll into Omaha, NE, this week for its upcoming edition of Dynamite. The Wednesday night program will witness a Revolution 2025 rematch, as Adam Copeland will once again try to unseat Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion in a Street Fight.

Besides that, a four-way bout will be held to decide Kenny Omega's International Championship opponent for Dynasty 2025, featuring Mark Davis, Orange Cassidy, Ricochet and the recently debuted "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Furthermore, Kris Statlander will look to avenge her prior loss to Megan Bayne as she takes on The Megasus in a rematch this Wednesday on Dynamite.

