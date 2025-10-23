Ex-WWE champion posts an embarrassing picture of Mercedes Mone

A former WWE champion has left fans in a frenzy online after posting an embarrassing picture of Mercedes Mone following AEW Dynamite.Mercedes Mone has had an incredible week in professional wrestling. The CEO first broke legendary wrestler Ultimo Dragon's record for holding 10 titles simultaneously by surpassing it at WrestleDream 2025, where she won the interim ROH Women's TV title. She then followed up with a victory over Jody Threat for her WPW Women's title, bringing her total to an unprecedented 12 titles at the same time. Last night on Dynamite, the reigning TBS champion came out to celebrate her victory. However, her joy was broken up by Harley Cameron and Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, with whom she had an altercation that ended with her being pushed into her celebration cake.It wasn't all doom and gloom for the CEO, though, as former WWE NXT Women's Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) caught up with her backstage and offered to be her partner. However, she also made fun of Mone by posting a picture of her covered in cake to commemorate their partnership on not one, but two occasions.&quot;.@AEW@MercedesVarnadoDo you like this one better tag partner??? #AEWTagTeamChampionship #ForeverROHChamp,&quot; wrote Athena on XCheck out her most recent post of Mone below:Kris Statlander had sent a warning to former WWE star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)At WrestleDream 2025, former WWE star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) challenged Kris Statlander for her Women's World Title at Full Gear 2025, and this week on Dynamite, Kris Statlander accepted that challenge. However, ahead of WrestleDream, Galaxy's Greatest Alien had made an appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, where she seemingly sowed the seeds for her impending feud with Mercedes Mone.On the show, Stat warned the CEO to watch her back. &quot;I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl.&quot; It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone can dethrone Kris Statlander.