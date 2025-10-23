  • home icon
  Ex-WWE champion posts an embarrassing picture of Mercedes Mone

Ex-WWE champion posts an embarrassing picture of Mercedes Mone

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:56 GMT
Mercedes Mone at AEW WrestleDream 2025 [Image via allelitewrestling.com]
Mercedes Mone at AEW WrestleDream 2025 [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

A former WWE champion has left fans in a frenzy online after posting an embarrassing picture of Mercedes Mone following AEW Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone has had an incredible week in professional wrestling. The CEO first broke legendary wrestler Ultimo Dragon's record for holding 10 titles simultaneously by surpassing it at WrestleDream 2025, where she won the interim ROH Women's TV title. She then followed up with a victory over Jody Threat for her WPW Women's title, bringing her total to an unprecedented 12 titles at the same time. Last night on Dynamite, the reigning TBS champion came out to celebrate her victory. However, her joy was broken up by Harley Cameron and Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, with whom she had an altercation that ended with her being pushed into her celebration cake.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for the CEO, though, as former WWE NXT Women's Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) caught up with her backstage and offered to be her partner. However, she also made fun of Mone by posting a picture of her covered in cake to commemorate their partnership on not one, but two occasions.

".@AEW@MercedesVarnadoDo you like this one better tag partner??? #AEWTagTeamChampionship #ForeverROHChamp," wrote Athena on X
Check out her most recent post of Mone below:

Kris Statlander had sent a warning to former WWE star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

At WrestleDream 2025, former WWE star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) challenged Kris Statlander for her Women's World Title at Full Gear 2025, and this week on Dynamite, Kris Statlander accepted that challenge. However, ahead of WrestleDream, Galaxy's Greatest Alien had made an appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, where she seemingly sowed the seeds for her impending feud with Mercedes Mone.

On the show, Stat warned the CEO to watch her back.

"I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl."

It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone can dethrone Kris Statlander.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

