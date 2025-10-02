Ex-WWE champion sends a message after Andrade shockingly shows up in AEW

Former WWE star Andrade made his AEW return on the latest episode of Dynamite. The 35-year-old was previously signed to the Jacksonville-based company from 2021 to 2023. Although he didn't win a title during this first run, he was a fan favorite. Andrade showed up on Dynamite and brutally attacked former world champion Kenny Omega. Furthermore, he joined The Don Callis family. This segment was shocking and received a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance. Several wrestlers reacted to the Mexican star's return, including the reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena. The Forever Champion released an interesting two-word statement on X. &quot;Oh $h!t! #AEWDynamite&quot; she wrote. Like Andrade, Athena was once under WWE's banner. She was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2015 to 2021. She's a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Shotzi Blackheart. Her time in All Elite Wrestling has been fruitful so far. Although she predominantly performs on sister-promotion Ring of Honor, Tony Khan has immense faith in her. Wrestling veteran Konnan wanted Andrade to reunite with AEW star RushIn a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan said that he'd like to see Andrade and Rush reunite in All Elite Wrestling. He explained their history in Mexico and called the former Speed Champion an amazing wrestler. &quot;Well, yeah, of course. (On Andrade reuniting with Rush). Because, for those who don't know, they used to be partners in Mexico. La Facción Ingobernable. And now it's his brother and Mortos, who used to be Taurus, and he would fit right in. I think Andrade has it all. Looks, size, can talk and he's a f***ing great wrestler,&quot; said Konnan.Andrade's second AEW run will hopefully be better than his previous run. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will make him a champion this time around.