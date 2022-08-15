"That didn't f***ing sit well" - Wrestling legend believes 6-time WWE Champion's return hurt Jon Moxley's ego on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at Jon Moxley for downplaying his face-off against the returning CM Punk on AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake last week.

The Purveyor of Violence made yet another successful Interim World title defense when he defeated "The Lionheart" Chris Jericho in a bloody war. Following the match, a brawl broke out between members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club.

When The Wizard tried to hit Moxley with the interim title belt, Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" blared through the speakers at the Target Center, heralding the shocking return of AEW World Champion CM Punk.

The Straight Edge star charged the ring to aid the babyfaces as he took out every single member of the JAS. Punk and Mox then briefly confronted each other before the latter walked away.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette asserted that Jon Moxley tried to kill the vibe of the segment by making bizarre facial expressions:

"I don't understand while Punk was keeping an eye on the heels, Moxley is behind Punk, not looking at Punk, but acknowledging that he knows Punk is behind him and making faces... I think he was trying to kill the deal," Cornette said. (1:55)

Cornette also believes Mox couldn't digest that he was being saved by a much bigger and more accomplished star than him:

"I don't think he liked the idea of being saved by a bigger star that's more popular, and draws more money, and is a more accomplished performer because he was making faces behind it. And that didn't f***ing sit well to me because it looked like he was diminishing or making a mockery of what was going on instead of trying to get it over," he added. [2:19]

You can check out the full clip below:

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will likely headline AEW All Out

Now that CM Punk is back stronger than ever, fans don't have to wait much longer to see him don his wrestling boots again.

AEW has been teasing a title unification match between Punk and Mox for quite some time now. Fantasy warfare between the two stalwarts could finally materialize at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

With the highly-anticipated event only a few weeks away, Jon Moxley and CM Punk should kickstart the build-up to their imminent clash as soon as next Wednesday.

