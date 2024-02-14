Ex-WWE star names Saraya (fka Paige) as her dream AEW opponent 

Saraya is among the top females in the pro wrestling industry, and an ex-WWE Superstar wants to wrestle her. The star even named the former AEW Women's World Champion her dream opponent. The name in question is Taya Valkyrie.

The 40-year-old had a short stint in WWE between February 2021 and November 2021. In her career, she has performed in multiple wrestling promotions like Lucha Libre AAA, NWA, TNA, and many more. She joined AEW in March 2023.

In a recent edition of the Lightweights Podcast, Taya Valkyrie named Saraya as her dream opponent. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion revealed she had never wrestled The Glampire before and would love to share the ring with her. Valkyrie also named other top AEW stars she wanted to face in the future:

“I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna [Purrazzo]. I just wrestled her last week on Dynamite. Saraya, I’ve never wrestled her. Kris Statlander, I’ve wrestled her once now, and she is so strong and so powerful. I don’t know. There are so many of us, and we all love this so much. When given the opportunity, I know we can absolutely thrive. And so Yeah! Let’s get messy,” she said. [40:30 - 41:11]

Saraya wants AEW to introduce a new championship

Saraya joined AEW in September 2022 after a stellar stint in WWE. At All In 2023 in London, England, she won the Women's World Championship. She dropped the gold to Hikaru Shida last October after a 44-day reign.

In a chat with KTAR News, The Glampire said she wanted AEW to introduce a tag team title for the women's division:

“AEW is doing really well putting multiple female matches on the shows. We can keep doing that. We can start building the division even bigger. Introduce [a] female tag team championship. Right now, we have two championships. We can do tag teams. There are tag teams there. We can build the division as something huge and something just as big as the guys."

Saraya has won multiple championships in the past, including the WWE Divas Title. AEW is spotlighting its women's division lately, and she wants the company to highlight more female competitors.

Do you want AEW to introduce a tag team championship for the women's division? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Lightweights Podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.