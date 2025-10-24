Ex-WWE star seemingly spoils AEW and Tony Khan's grand plans

AEW head honcho Tony Khan supposedly has a huge initiative in mind pertaining to his company's women's division. Former WWE superstar and current ROH Women's Champion Athena has shed some light on the plan in question during a recent interview.

This past weekend, All Elite Wrestling hosted this year's edition of the WrestleDream pay-per-view in St. Louis, MO. This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the promotion officially revealed the brackets for the tournament intended to crown the inaugural Women's World Tag Team Champions, weeks after the belts were officially unveiled. Also last month, Jamie Hayter challenged The Triangle of Madness to face her and her allies in the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match.

The aforementioned announcements and angles have injected a lot of excitement and momentum into AEW's currently stacked women's division. It appears that Tony Khan may have an even grander plan in the making for his female performers, in the form of an all-women's show. During her recent interview with WFAA 8, ROH Women's World Champion Athena revealed that the All Elite head honcho had "absolutely" considered running a women's event, and that manifesting such a show was just a matter of timing.

“Absolutely. I know TK has absolutely thought about that; it’s just about timing when it comes to those things. We have the best roster in the world. I know everybody says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world. I do know that is on his brain, it’s been on his brain since I have been in AEW at least. It’s just about timing.” [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling will organize an all-women's event anytime soon.

Athena found a tag partner on this week's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone's big celebration on the October 22 episode of Dynamite, following on her eleventh and twelfth title wins this past weekend, unfortunately ended in humiliation for the former WWE superstar, as she was embarrassed and eventually ambushed by Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander. Afterwards, The CEO was approached backstage by Athena, who offered to team up with Mercedes to bring home the Women's World Tag Team Titles.

Mercedes Mone and Athena on Wednesday Night Dynamite [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen if the "Forever" ROH Women's Champion will win her first All Elite title with "Ultimo" Mone, who is herself scheduled to challenge Statlander for her AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear 2025.

