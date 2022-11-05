"F**k CM Punk" - WWE legend's wife expresses rage against former AEW World Champion

CM Punk and The Elite's post-All Out Media Scrum brawl from two months ago is still causing a buzz among the wrestling fraternity. Matt Hardy contracted his statement of 'witnessing' the fight being taken out of context. Meanwhile, his wife, Reby Hardy, tweeted that she was not fond of the former AEW World Champion.

Many fans and veterans from the industry have called out the Second City Saint for his behavior at the media scrum and other talents. It was also reported that AEW was looking to buy out the star's contract. However, the promotion was hesitant about him potentially returning to WWE.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star responded to her husband's tweet explaining his comments, citing how she felt about Punk:

"Mine weren’t. F**k CM Punk," Reby Hardy tweeted.

Check out her tweet here.

You can check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong. My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong.

The Elite to reportedly return at AEW Full Gear following melee with CM Punk

At All Out, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) won the inaugural AEW Trios Championship. Additionally, CM Punk began his second reign as AEW World Champion, only for them to be stripped of the titles a few days later.

The four stars have been absent from AEW television since September 5. A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that The Elite was present backstage at an edition of Dynamite.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer recently reported that Omega and The Young Bucks were allegedly set to return at Full Gear against the Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro).

The former WWE Champion's real-life friend Ace Steel, who sided with him in the fight, has reportedly been released from his contract.

Would you like to see the Second City Saint return to AEW? Sound off in the comments.

