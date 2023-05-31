"F**k that hurt" - Former world champion says he has a permanent scar from match against AEW star Kenny Omega

A former world champion recently opened up a getting a permanent scar during a match against AEW star Kenny Omega. That talent is none other than Will Ospreay.

The Cleaner challenged Ospreay for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After a majestic battle between the two stars, Omega defeated the United Empire leader and became the new champion.

During his recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Ospreay revealed that he got a "forever" scar during a table spot in the match.

"I've still got that — I've still got that down there. People thought that he had missed, man he didn't, he f***king got it," said Ospreay. "All the table like splintered up and like scratched my back. I got a scar there forever now. I've got a scar here [points at his forehead] where he just was putting my f***ing head through the table. F**k that hurt." [H/T WrestingInc]

The spot saw AEW star Kenny Omega stomp a hole through a table that was placed on top of Will Ospreay, leaving battle scars on the latter. The Cleaner then smashed Ospreay's head through a table.

AEW performer Will Ospreay wants dream match against WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

While speaking during the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay expressed his desire to face Seth Rollins somewhere down the line.

He also highlighted how Rollins gets tremendous crowds during his current run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I think it's got to be Seth [Rollins] after the little Twitter thing, we've got to," he admitted. "It would be fun and he's so over right now, you see the crowd singing his song and everything it's mad. Especially from what he was getting when we had our little thing, that was a mixture of bad booking and everything along those lines, but now it's crazy."

It will be interesting to see if we ever get a dream-forbidden match between Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins in the future.

