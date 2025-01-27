"F**k TK" - Massive shots taken at Tony Khan amid rumors of AEW star's move to WWE

Major shots were taken at AEW President Tony Khan during one of his company's star's matches. The star is rumored to be heading to the WWE once his contract is up.

The crowd in attendance took shots at Tony Khan during the AEW star Ricky Starks' recent match. Starks has yet to be on TV since his last match on Collision in March 2024. Amid his absence, Ricky is rumored to join WWE after his contract is up. He has been wrestling on the independent scene during his time away.

Recently, Starks wrestled his second match in the House of Glory promotion against Charles Mason at the HOG Final Warning event. While the match was good, it made headlines for different reasons. Fans in attendance during the match could be heard taking shots at the AEW President, saying, "F**K TK."

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The shocking chants perhaps stemmed from a recent report that said Starks asked for his release from Khan, but it wasn't granted. Well, the frustration continues to grow as Ricky's contract status remains undisclosed and uncertain.

Reason why Tony Khan is not using the AEW star on TV

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the reason why Tony is not putting AEW star Ricky Starks on TV is Khan stopping the use of stars who didn't want to do "his creative." Meltzer also reported that Tony knew Starks was leaving for WWE, so he wasn't using him.

"Tony Khan more and more, if someone doesn’t want to do his creative, unless they are his top-tier guys, he just stops using them with the idea there are tons of other people who are cooperative that want TV time. Plus, with Starks, once he was convinced Starks was leaving, he wasn’t going to book him going forward because that’s just how he does things."

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Ricky Starks amid the rumors about him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback