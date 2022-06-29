Fan ejected out of the arena following controversial incident with Tay Conti at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

A fan was thrown out of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door after he allegedly started taking photos of Tay Conti.

The incident seemingly occurred during the pay-per-view's first match, which saw Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

According to Twitter user CholulaConAmor, the fan walked up several rows and got close to the barricade. He then started taking photos of Conti, who was at the ringside area, from behind. Soon after, security at the United Center stopped him and ejected him from the arena.

Cholula @CholulaConAmor AEW security staff rules. One dude walked up like several rows to the barricade and starting taking photos of Tay Conti from behind until security stopped him & sent him away. Serves him right. #ForbiddenDoor AEW security staff rules. One dude walked up like several rows to the barricade and starting taking photos of Tay Conti from behind until security stopped him & sent him away. Serves him right. #ForbiddenDoor

Shortly after the match, Tay Conti took to Twitter to praise the security in the arena.

"Our security is the f***ing best," wrote Tay Conti.

All Elite Wrestling star Tay Conti's message on Twitter

You can check out the full results of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door HERE.

Twitter praised AEW security personnel for their swift action at Forbidden Door

Unfortunately, the fan incident with Tay Conti wasn't the only one at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the interim AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, a fight broke out between fans and security guards.

In videos circulating on social media, guards can be seen restraining a couple of fans during the night's main event. Security personnel can then be seen taking one of the troublemakers out of the arena as the crowd chanted, "You f***ed up."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



#AEW #NJPW Apparently, the "You F'd Up!" chants during the Moxley vs Tanashashi match were due to two fans causing a commotion and picking up a fight with the security guards! #AEW xNJPW #ForbiddenDoor Apparently, the "You F'd Up!" chants during the Moxley vs Tanashashi match were due to two fans causing a commotion and picking up a fight with the security guards!#AEW #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor #NJPW https://t.co/xbb0eHNu9x

Shortly after, the second can also be seen dragged out of the United Center by security.

Twitterati was full of praise for the security guards at the Forbidden Door event. Below are some reactions to the Tay Conti incident:

Ryan Avedisian @RyanAvedisian1 @TayConti_ Good thing they have security to prevent someone from taking pictures from behind without consent. @TayConti_ Good thing they have security to prevent someone from taking pictures from behind without consent.

Stephen @wrestling196722 @TayConti_ Absolutely they done well to deal with that fan right away @TayConti_ Absolutely they done well to deal with that fan right away

ɾìçհ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @tuhtut @TayConti_ Hope they passed on your Big Cartel link to him if he wants some Tay photos so badly 🙄 @TayConti_ Hope they passed on your Big Cartel link to him if he wants some Tay photos so badly 🙄

Here are some reactions to the incident that took place during the main event:

Nik Scott @78NIKatNITE @Nick_Hausman

At least they waited close to the end of the show @WrestlingInc DamnAt least they waited close to the end of the show @Nick_Hausman @WrestlingInc Damn At least they waited close to the end of the show

Ethan @laylow_ethan . These marks need to realize this ain’t wrestling it’s real life, he’s lucky that security guard didn’t go off on him @Nick_Hausman The first dude turned around for the hard cam. These marks need to realize this ain’t wrestling it’s real life, he’s lucky that security guard didn’t go off on him @Nick_Hausman The first dude turned around for the hard cam 😭😭😭. These marks need to realize this ain’t wrestling it’s real life, he’s lucky that security guard didn’t go off on him https://t.co/2PqM0Xu6ww

While the guards managed to control the situation in both cases before it got out of hand, AEW and other promotions need to be careful about security at the arenas to avoid any untoward incidents.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far