Fan ejected out of the arena following controversial incident with Tay Conti at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

A fan was thrown out of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door after he allegedly started taking photos of Tay Conti.
The incident seemingly occurred during the pay-per-view's first match, which saw Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.
According to Twitter user CholulaConAmor, the fan walked up several rows and got close to the barricade. He then started taking photos of Conti, who was at the ringside area, from behind. Soon after, security at the United Center stopped him and ejected him from the arena.
Shortly after the match, Tay Conti took to Twitter to praise the security in the arena.
"Our security is the f***ing best," wrote Tay Conti.
Twitter praised AEW security personnel for their swift action at Forbidden Door
Unfortunately, the fan incident with Tay Conti wasn't the only one at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the interim AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, a fight broke out between fans and security guards.
In videos circulating on social media, guards can be seen restraining a couple of fans during the night's main event. Security personnel can then be seen taking one of the troublemakers out of the arena as the crowd chanted, "You f***ed up."
Shortly after, the second can also be seen dragged out of the United Center by security.
Twitterati was full of praise for the security guards at the Forbidden Door event. Below are some reactions to the Tay Conti incident:
Here are some reactions to the incident that took place during the main event:
While the guards managed to control the situation in both cases before it got out of hand, AEW and other promotions need to be careful about security at the arenas to avoid any untoward incidents.
