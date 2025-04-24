Fans argue over accusations of Gunther's WWE angle being ripped off from AEW: "It was a copycat move"

Some fans feel WWE WrestleMania 41 was underwhelming. The anticipated John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match for the Undisputed WWE Champion received heavy criticism, and thousands of fans worldwide were furious with the involvement of rapper Travis Scott in this showdown. Nevertheless, the RAW after WrestleMania was well received.

At WrestleMania, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso on Night One. The Ring General was furious about the result, and on RAW this week, he attempted to take out his frustration on Michael Cole. However, as soon as he got hold of the legendary commentator, Pat McAfee intervened and saved him from getting seriously injured.

This only angered the former Walter, and he choked out the former NFL star. This was quite an entertaining segment, but according to many AEW fans, the Stamford-based company blatantly copied this idea from FTR's segment on last week's Collision.

Fans accuse World Wrestling Entertainment of copying AEW (Images via Dax Harwood's X)

More fans accuse World Wrestling Entertainment of copying AEW (Images via Phil Brooks' Toupée and THECrewChief's X handles)

Nevertheless, many loyal fans of the sports entertainment juggernaut refuted these claims. According to them, wrestlers attacking commentators is not an uncommon phenomenon, and WWE has done this several times in the past.

Former WWE personality Stokely Hathaway is FTR's new manager

On this week's Dynamite, Stokely Hathaway accompanied Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to the ring. Soon, the former WWE star announced that he was now officially FTR's manager. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, the 34-year-old was known as Malcolm Bivens.

"So I’m Stokely Hathaway, and I’m going to address the elephant here in the room. Let me get this straight. You two were fined for accidentally hitting someone and touching Tony Schiavone? (...) Moving forward, if you want to have a conversation with these guys, then you need to have a conversation with me. And as of today, I’m the new agent for FTR," said Hathaway.

Stokely Hathaway previously managed former TBS Champion Kris Statlander. At AEW All In 2024, he and Statlander locked horns with Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale in mixed tag team action.

