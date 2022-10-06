"Huge insult to Shawn Michaels" - Twitter blasts AEW star for backstage behavior; downplays comparison to WWE legend 

Twitter is having a busy day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo engaged in a backstage scuffle before this week's AEW Dynamite. It gave way to varied reactions emerging, with many comparing The Spanish God to Shawn Michaels, whose problematic backstage conduct in the mid-90s is no secret.

Over the last few days, Guevara and Andrade El Idolo traded some brutal barbs on Twitter, which blurred the line between kayfabe and reality. Things reportedly got out of hand when the two performers came face-to-face before the latest edition of Dynamite. While Sammy Guevara shoved the former NXT Champion, the latter retaliated by throwing a punch at the 29-year-old.

Following this, Tony Khan announced that Andrade's scheduled match against Preston Vance was off the table from this week's Rampage. However, The Spanish God didn't have to face any similar punishment as he was featured in a prominent position on the anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

As expected, it hasn't gone down well with fans as this is the second time Guevara has been involved in a backstage fight, the earlier one being with Eddie Kingston. Soon enough, comparisons between Sammy Guevara and Shawn Michaels of the 90s began emerging, which drew mixed reactions from fans.

While a handful of them agreed, most of them quashed the comparison, writing that Shawn Michaels was a much more talented performer than Guevara.

Jeremy 'Da Dermy' Lambert @jeremylambert88 Sammy Guevara is this generations Shawn Michaels. Sammy Guevara is this generations Shawn Michaels.

Joe @choreboy_ @jeremylambert88 I mean, uber talented and creating chaos behind the scenes? Makes sense. Some online aren’t aware how dark some of the old Shawn stuff is and how what Sammy is doing is peanuts compared to that. Only difference now is we have social media and it leaks easier 🤷‍♂️ @jeremylambert88 I mean, uber talented and creating chaos behind the scenes? Makes sense. Some online aren’t aware how dark some of the old Shawn stuff is and how what Sammy is doing is peanuts compared to that. Only difference now is we have social media and it leaks easier 🤷‍♂️

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime @jeremylambert88 The difference is HBK was worth the headache at the time. 🤣 @jeremylambert88 The difference is HBK was worth the headache at the time. 🤣

Dan Brown Jr @DanBrownJr28 @jeremylambert88 Except Shawn was already arguably greatest performer of all time and not replaceable... Sami's are easy to find @jeremylambert88 Except Shawn was already arguably greatest performer of all time and not replaceable... Sami's are easy to find

Ry Gillon @MrNiceGuyRy @jeremylambert88 That’s a huge insult to Shawn Michaels. Guevara has about half the talent and about a tenth of the charisma. @jeremylambert88 That’s a huge insult to Shawn Michaels. Guevara has about half the talent and about a tenth of the charisma.

Check out the results of this week's AEW Dynamite here.

Sammy Guevara was booed on AEW Dynamite

The Spanish God featured in the main event of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho to square off against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. While Guevara receiving boos was a given, considering he's a heel, the reaction was much more hostile than expected, possibly owing to the backstage fight.

What further irked the fans was the fact that Sammy Guevara scored the winning pinfall for his team in the tag team match. It's safe to say The Spanish God's standing in the promotion has seemingly not taken a hit despite viewers also wanting to see him get punished, just like Andrade El Idolo.

