Fans are convinced that AEW has found the next Shawn Michaels and Diesel

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks, who is currently suspended, came out to the arena as a manager to the former WWE star Big Bill. The fans have reacted to the recent pairing on Twitter, going as far as to label them as the next Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

Starks recently stated that he still has his manager's license, which will allow him to stay on television despite his suspension and manage AEW stars. The recent pairing with Big Bill looks promising, and we will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the duo.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans around the world are still buzzing about this pairing and gave mixed reactions on Twitter.

One X user wrote:

"I need Ricky to hit his pose and Bill, while behind him to throw up the fist so we can get new age HBK and Diesel."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star Toni Storm wants to mess with Ricky Starks if given the chance

Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm recently talked about taking on Ricky Starks if provided the opportunity to do so.

Ricky Starks debuted for All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and won the FTW Championship and Men's Owen Hart Tournament in 2023. He is currently feuding with CM Punk and was even suspended from in-ring competition for one month on last week's episode of Collision after beating Ricky 'the Dragon' Steamboat.

In an interview with Daily Star, Toni Storm gave her thoughts on 'The Absolute' Ricky Starks.

"Ricky [Starks] because, yeah, I wasn't a fan of him," Storm said. "My husband came to AEW and they faced off and I wasn't a fan of him. I wasn't a fan of that guy, so I'd mess him up if I had the chance." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Toni Storm believes she has already handled everyone in AEW and talked about NJPW wrestlers. She also claimed she could take on Mercedes Mone and would like to put NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia in her place.

"Oh, who's left? Okay, I could handle [Mercedes Moné]. I could beat the s**t out of her, yeah. Well, I heard Giulia's talking s*it. You know, she wasn't there last time I was [in Japan]. She was probably one of the girls carrying my bags or something. Now she's making all this noise. She thinks she's the s*it. Not threatened by her at all, but I'd make an example out of her big time because of all the s**t she's been talking. So I'd like to put her in her place."(H/t Wrestling Inc)

It is yet to be seen what's in store for Storm.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here