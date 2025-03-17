Fans demand Tony Khan to bring back 35-year-old star to AEW after disappointing WWE move 

Fans have looked back at a current WWE Superstar's run in the company since their return. Many have expressed their dissatisfaction, with many wanting Tony Khan to bring him back to AEW.

Ad

Andrade has been one of the few names to start in WWE, jump ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and eventually return to their former stomping grounds. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are two other stars who have done the same. The luchador returned during the 2024 Royal Rumble, but his run since has been lackluster.

Discourses regarding the former NXT Champion's future began on X/Twitter as his recent runs have been inconsistent. His last match was almost a month ago when he faced Jacob Fatu to qualify for a chance to be the number one contender to the WWE United States Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Fans compared his run now with his time in AEW, and many felt that he thrived more in that setting. He was part of the first edition of the Continental Classic, and he put on a show, even beating Bryan Danielson during the tournament.

Some online urged Tony Khan to bring him back, potentially making him the first star to go back and forth twice between the two companies.

Fans want Andrade to go back to AEW

The WWE Superstar has been dealing with his divorce from Charlotte Flair

In early February, it was reported by TMZ that Charlotte Flair had filed for divorce from Andrade after five years of dating. The former couple got married back in 2022. The two were working for rival companies following the luchador's first departure from WWE. They began working for the same company in 2024 and were both situated on SmackDown.

Ad

The former United States Champion took to Instagram to post a selfie of himself post-divorce, and he seemed to be focusing on 'walking alone', as alluded to in his caption.

"Some walks you have to take alone!!" Andrade wrote on Instagram.

Working for the same company as his then-wife may have been one of Andrade's reasons for pushing for a return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, in this case that they are no longer together, it remains to be seen what will be next for the 35-year-old and what may be in store for his career moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback