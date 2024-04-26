Fans go berserk as former WWE Superstars announce massive AEW arrival

Wrestling fans have shared their excitement as former WWE tag team Grizzled Young Veterans announced their AEW debut.

Zack Gibson and James Drake joined the independent circuit before breaking out at WWE NXT UK, becoming the brand's inaugural Tag Team Champions in 2019. After impressing fans with their incredible in-ring work, the duo arrived at WWE NXT in 2020 and competed in the 2021 and 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.

Grizzled Young Veterans underwent a rebrand as The Dyad in 2022, joining forces with Joe Gacy and forming a new heel stable, Schism. However, they never graduated to the main roster, as both Gibson and Drake departed the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023 after their contracts expired.

Following their WWE exit, GYV competed in several independent promotions. They also made several appearances for TNA, where they debuted in December 2023. Now it appears that Gibson and Drake will step into an AEW ring for the first time.

During a backstage interview with Lexy Nair, Grizzled Young Veterans called out The Acclaimed, challenging the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to a bout set for the upcoming episode of Collision.

The reigning RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Champions' imminent in-ring debut elicited several reactions from fans on social media. Several users praised GYV's NXT run and expressed excitement at seeing them wrestle in All Elite Wrestling's stacked tag team division.

"Great get. Thoroughly enjoyed their run in NXT," wrote one user.

"I'm sold let's cook" - tweeted a fan.

"Tag team division is heating back up" - wrote a fan.

Users shared several other ideas for GYV, including programs with FTR, The Young Bucks, and the Motor City Machine Guns, who reportedly could be AEW bound.

Fans also speculated on a potential alliance with The United Empire alongside Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open.

The tentative lineup for upcoming episode of AEW Collision

The April 27, 2024, episode of Collision will air from Daily's Place. In addition to the bout between The Acclaimed and Grizzled Young Veterans, two matches have been announced for the show, including The Bang Bang Gang defending their Unified World Trios Titles against Action Andretti and Top Flight and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm taking on Anna Jay in singles action.

Collision will be followed by a special live edition of Rampage, which will feature Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo settle their differences in a one-on-one matchup, as well as the Parking Lot brawl between former Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.

Dynamite next week will be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 1, 2024, and is set to present the return of Kenny Omega.

Thoughts on Grizzled Young Veterans wrestling on Collision?

