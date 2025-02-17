Fans rally behind AEW star accused of 'ripping off' WWE's Alexa Bliss

Following Alexa Bliss' return to WWE earlier this month, she has once more returned to the limelight. Another AEW star has also gained popularity with a somewhat similar gimmick and fans have begun to compare the two with that specific regard.

Harley Cameron has suddenly become a fan favorite for her work in her feud with Mercedes Moné. She has brought her A-game to this feud, calling on her many talents, including being a musician and a ventriloquist. To get in The CEO's head, she brought out a "Mini-Moné" doll and has been using this to impersonate the former WWE Women's Champion.

A user on X/Twitter began wondering why fans rallied behind Harley but did not have the same energy for Alexa Bliss' 'Lilly.' This was a doll that was considered her friend at the time she moved away from Bray Wyatt. Lilly herself was also inspired by The Fiend and seemed to also be an ominous being, with supernatural powers.

Fans online reacted to this, with some choosing Lilly over Mini Moné. They believed that the original doll was the trendsetter. Other fans disagreed with this, as they felt that the two were not comparable. They mentioned how Harley was a ventriloquist, so she gave life to the doll, compared to Lilly, who was seemingly a supernatural being.

Fans comparing both dolls [Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter]

Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll has gone through some changes

Little Miss Bliss went on a hiatus from 2023 to 2025, but it seems like not only did she go through some changes, but everything from her gear to Lilly went through a transformation.

She debuted this at the Royal Rumble, as she was one of the surprise entrants this year. Alexa showed off her jacket which was a tribute to Bray Wyatt, and her Lilly doll that had a completely new look.

Jason Baker, of Callosum Studios, who worked on a lot of Bray's gear, props, and everything else concerning him was the mastermind behind this. He revealed on X/Twitter that he worked with several other individuals, including WWE's creative team in making this possible.

"…and this a friendship that’ll never, ever end. [red circle emoji] Thanks Alexa Bliss for letting me and @SandyMimpson make your return jacket and skirt. (Me, Ambria Pierson, & the WWE creative team also helped Lilly w/ her new glow up)," Jason Baker wrote with the photo below.

Alexa Bliss has come back with full vigor as she has now qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Her previous persona and Lilly have not been a factor so far in her return, so it remains to be seen how she'll be booked moving forward.

