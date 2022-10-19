This week's main event of 'Title Tuesday' Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio, featured an AEW World Championship match. Hometown hero and defending champion Jon Moxley went one-on-one with Hangman Page.

Before the bell rang, both contestants quickly went at it by fighting through the Heritage Bank Center crowd. Page went on an aerial assault after hitting a moonsault on Moxley from the scaffolding area.

The AEW World Champion quickly got cut open as the action finally started inside the ring. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy controlled the majority of the match by focusing on the former's open wound.

However, the match ended surprisingly when Moxley hit a massive King Kong lariat on Page. After being unconscious for a couple of minutes, the latter was stretchered out of the ring, and the former eventually retained the world title.

The Twitter wrestling community quickly expressed their disapproval at the match's finish, with some even calling out AEW President Tony Khan.

Here are a couple of reactions:

One user criticized the company's decision to kill the remaining TV time even after Page got carried out to the back.

A user was all out on blasting Moxley and even went on the record to ask Khan to strip him of his world title and then fire him.

Meanwhile, some fans were unhappy with Moxley bleeding in matches.

After the match, Moxley called out MJF, who teased cashing in his chip for a world title shot. Instead, The Salt of the Earth decided to schedule the championship match at Full Gear.

Hangman Page suffered a concussion following AEW world title match on Dynamite

As reported earlier, Hangman Page was checked by the medical team before sending him into a local facility. It was initially believed that he might've endured a concussion.

This information was confirmed later on by the Jacksonville-based promotion in a press release. Page was eventually discharged from the Cincinnati Trauma center but will be strictly monitored as he entered the protocols.

It would be interesting to see what further developments of The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's injury could possibly be.

