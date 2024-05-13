Fans react to Kenny Omega's honest comments on Triple H; want him to join WWE and work with The Game

AEW star Kenny Omega recently addressed Triple H during one of his live streams and commented about his way of booking. Fans praised him for his genuine thoughts and others hoped he'd have a chance to work with the WWE CCO.

The Cleaner has had to take some time away from the ring as he is dealing with diverticulitis and is in the process of recuperating from this. He still wished to be able to interact with his fans, which was the reason for him to open a Twitch account, where he could stream video games and talk to his fans who were watching him live.

Kenny Omega mentioned how Triple H had an open mind for various styles of wrestling, and this was evident in the way he booked WWE. He admitted that some styles may have been more favored than the rest, but he still praised how he brushed up on others.

Fans praised Omega for his comments as he was acknowledging all forms of wrestling, despite this coming from a major rival company. Others claimed that he really was a fan of the industry and this was evident from his genuine reactions and comments to all things happening.

"Can’t make me hate Kenny, such a great guy," one fan claimed.

"Kenny is a fan at heart and will always appreciate a good product. He's real ASF," another mentioned.

"Kenny winning over alot of people," replied another.

Other fans immediately saw this as Omega being open to heading to WWE. It seemed he shared no disdain for the other promotion, unlike others who have vocally fired shots at them.

"My respect level for Kenny goes up even more big props," another fan said.

"Kenny Omega should go to WWE and work with Triple H. He would flourish wonderfully there under his direction," one fan suggested.

"One day Omega will be in WWE," another boldly claimed.

Fans are looking forward to Kenny's comeback from his injury break and will be hoping to see The Cleaner back in action at his best at the earliest.

Kenny Omega provided a recent update on his condition

Following his recent fiasco with The Elite, Kenny Omega recently revealed that he was set to have surgery soon. He mentioned all this on his Twitch stream, and this could begin a direct road to recovery for The Cleaner.

"I did have to go back to the hospital. The good news is that I was able to get some pre-op stuff done. He’s done me a solid. I will actually be getting surgery very, very, very soon," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

He also mentioned in the same stream that while dealing with his diverticulitis issues, he had also considered retirement.

At this point, many are waiting eagerly for updates on Kenny Omega's condition and what this could mean for the timeline for his return to the ring. Hopefully all goes well and fans can get to see him do what he does best.

