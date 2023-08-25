Fans react to viral clip of Jon Moxley smoking; keen-eyed fans point out inconsistency

Jon Moxley recently went viral on social media after a clip surfaced that seemingly showed him smoking marijuana. Fans naturally reacted to the clip and shared their opinions. However, some pointed out an interesting inconsistency.

While he's had much success over the past year and is often called "The Heart and Soul of AEW," Moxley has his demons. It's no secret that Moxley spent a lengthy time struggling with alcohol addiction. Eventually, he dropped out of a major tournament in 2021 and entered a rehab program.

Fans had quite a range of reactions to the clip, as some praised Moxley's apparent usage of marijuana in the clip while others criticized him for it. Notably, several comments poked fun at how often Jon Moxley blades during his matches and questioned why there was no blood.

However, some fans seemed unimpressed with the clip, as their own experience with the substance meant they knew something was up. A few users commented on Moxley's drag and how it more resembled a cigarette drag instead.

Pro Wrestling ASMR'ist Steve Varano notably recognized the setting and pointed out that it was, in fact, a cigarette that Moxley smoked in the clip. Since mentioning it to the page that initially posted the clip, the creator of the video has confirmed that this was the case and that the clip is edited.

Renee Paquette recently opened up about her experience interviewing wrestlers. According to Paquette, while sitting down with most wrestlers is easy, she especially hates interviewing her husband, Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley will rumoredly have another championship run in AEW soon

The Purveyor of Violence is already a three-time AEW World Champion and has won countless high-profile bouts in the promotion. According to a report, Moxley will be able to add another championship belt to his repertoire in the near future.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are internal plans for Jon Moxley to dethrone AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy:

“Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley are going to have a match. We know that, for the International Title. I think that Moxley is going to win the title, because Orange has held it for so long.”

Moxley also notably has quite a lot of sway backstage, as Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated claimed the star requested the usage of the Bed of Nails during the recent Blood and Guts match. It seems that the former AEW World Champion has clearly earned Tony Khan's trust.

