Female AEW star reacts to Dustin Rhodes' unbelievable physique with a three-word message

An AEW star recently commented on Dustin Rhodes' recent photo in which the veteran showed off his incredible physique at 54 years old.

The star in question is Rebel who has appeared in many wrestling promotions including AEW, WWE, IMPACT/TNA, Stardom, and OVW. The latter signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as a makeup stylist for women wrestlers. However, she has also briefly competed in some matches for the company.

On Twitter, AEW star Rebel gave her reaction to Dustin Rhodes' photo:

"Killin it bud"

Expand Tweet

Stevie Richards calls AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes one of the best workers of all time

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently called former WWE Intercontinental Champion and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business.

Dustin Rhodes is well known for his time in WCW and WWE. The veteran has held numerous titles in his long career including the WCW United States title as well as the WWE Intercontinental and Hardcore Championships. Rhodes is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling as a backstage coach and an in-ring performer.

In a video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards called Dustin Rhodes one of the best workers in professional wrestling history and praised the veteran.

"He is definitely one of the best workers in the entire history of professional wrestling, and I'm happy to see him still doing his thing. The athleticism here cannot be overstated," Richards said while discussing Rhodes' Hurricanrana. "It takes a lot of ... strength, mobility, flexibility, and just courage."

Richards further made a bold claim and stated that Rhodes is the only veteran who can hang with All Elite Wrestling's young athletes.

"He's the one veteran that can really, truly hang with these guys," Richards stated. "And that might be controversial, but I'm talking about physicality, wrestling-wise, moves-wise." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Do you agree with Stevie Richards? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes