Female AEW star says Ric Flair got angry and yelled at her during interaction

Ric Flair's reputation has preceded him for decades, and the WWE Hall of Famer is especially famous for his love of women. However, AEW's Mina Shirakawa has revealed that The Nature Boy got angry at her during their first interaction.
Shirakawa recently departed Stardom and is reportedly signed to All Elite Wrestling, although the official announcement hasn't been made. She was a major part of the iconic feud between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mariah May last year, and she's also developing a rivalry with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.
On the Japanese variety show Shabekuri 007, Mina Shirakawa told the story of how she met Ric Flair. She claimed that she greeted him while drunk and then sounded off with Flair's iconic "Wooo!" Unfortunately, The Nature Boy seemingly wasn't in the mood to be woooed at, as he snapped at Shirakawa to "shut up!"
"I met Ric Flair in America. I greeted him and told him I’m a wrestler too," she said. "So I was drinking a little bit, and I was drunk. So I was drinking like ‘Yeah, cheers!’ and I thought 'This is my chance!' I said 'Woo!' in front of Ric Flair. He yelled 'Shut up!' and got mad at me."
Ric Flair explains why he won't be involved in John Cena's match at WWE WrestleMania 41
At WrestleMania 41 next weekend, John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If Cena wins, he will break Flair's record of 16 World title reigns.
Some fans had hoped to see The Nature Boy involved in the show since his legendary record is on the line. Flair won't be able to participate, though, as he's still signed with AEW:
"I work for another company. I'm sure I would be more than welcome. Absolutely, if I wasn't working with Tony, I would absolutely be there. They couldn't keep me out of the building," Flair said on Busted Open Radio.
There are exceptions to every rule, and many fans believe Tony Khan will allow Sting to appear for Lex Luger's WWE Hall of Fame induction next week. However, Flair getting involved at WrestleMania seems very unlikely.