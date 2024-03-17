Female AEW star has a six-word reaction to Darby Allin's unfortunate announcement

Darby Allin is one of the four pillars of AEW. The young star has had a great run with the company. After successfully defending the now-vacated AEW Tag Team Championship at Revolution alongside Sting, Allin was set to climb Mount Everest. However, his plan to summit Everest was postponed as the former TNT legitimately injured his foot on this week's Dynamite.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose recently took to X to comment on Allin's injury, which he suffered during his match with Jay White on Dynamite.

"Feet on main… bro you wiiiiiiild," she posted.

Darby reportedly injured his foot while performing a front flip dive outside the ring. Allin lost the match, and later, Jay White and The Gunns attacked the young star to write him off the TV so he could go and climb.

However, TMZ later reported that later confirmed by Allin himself, he injured his foot during the bout and his summit of Mount Everest will take place next year.

Jim Cornette had earlier called out Darby Allin about his risky spots

Both Sting and Darby Allin have been part of some of the riskiest spots at AEW Revolution. The Icon competed for one last time two weeks ago on the pay-per-view. Stinger and Allin defended their Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks in a Tornado match.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran called out both started. Darby Allin's spot that involved him falling through glass got the attention of Cornette, who openly berated the former AEW Tag Team Champion.

"Here's why I am done with Darby: Because, unlike most of these guys that AEW has j**ed off the indies, he's got some talent and some charisma. He has an appeal. And as I mentioned years ago, before, you know, we found it wasn't going to take place. If you produced him and you brought him along, he could be a dynamic underdog babyface that f***ing sells and blah blah blah, but they have made it so preposterous that nothing can stop him, and the littlest guy just comes back from everything, he blasted.

Cornette has earlier questioned the safety aspects of AEW matches in general, making him one of the several wrestling icons who have issues with the Jacksonville-based company, and the list includes Eric Bischoff.

