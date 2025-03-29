Female AEW star takes a massive dig at MJF; calls him "mid"

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently took aim at MJF on social media. The star in question, Thunder Rosa, seemingly criticized The Salt of the Earth's performance on a recent sports platform.

For the last few weeks, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been coping poorly with his loss to Hangman Adam Page at Revolution 2025, and this week on Dynamite, he accepted MVP's offer to join The Hurt Syndicate. However, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley have opposed his addition to the group. The following day, the former and longest-reigning AEW World Champion threw out the first pitch for the Opening Day game of The Texas Rangers to kick off their 2025 MLB season.

The Instagram profile of Globe Life Field Stadium recently shared pictures of MJF's performance at the aforementioned event.

However, Thunder Rosa was seemingly not impressed by Friedman's throw, and she took to the comments section and used one of the latter's signature taunts against him.

"Mid...," wrote Rosa.

Check out a screengrab of Thunder Rosa's comment below:

Thunder Rosa throwing shade at MJF's pitch [Image Credits: Globe Life Field and MJF Instagram]

La Mera Mera has been locked in a feud with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford ever since the latter duo began running roughshod over the Tony Khan-led company's women's division. She suffered a singles loss to The Megasus on Collision earlier this month and failed to defeat Bayne and Ford in a tag team match this past Wednesday despite reuniting with her ally and rival, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 edition of All In at Globe Life Field later this year.

AEW's MJF claimed his MLB Opening Day throw seemed easy

MJF tossed the first pitch for the Opening Day game between The Texas Rangers and The Boston Red Sox on March 27.

Speaking to Dallas News, The Wolf of Wrestling channeled his characteristic confidence, claiming that his task on the field appeared quite easy for him. While attempting the same, he also dissed rapper 50 Cent and radio personality Baba Booey over their own notable fumbles.

"It seems very easy," said MJF prior to taking the field. "I just think 50 Cent and Baba Booey are clearly not very good athletes. Look, I’m MJF. I can do anything with my eyes closed and both my arms tied by my back, so I’m not worried about it." [H/T - Dallas News]

It remains to be seen what lies next for MJF in AEW and whether he will be officially inducted into The Hurt Syndicate next week.

