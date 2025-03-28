"It seems very easy" - MJF breaks silence after swapping the ring for new sport

Former AEW World Champion and top All Elite name MJF was recently featured on a major sports platform outside the squared circle. The star has now commented on his performance at the event, declaring himself a natural in characteristic fashion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made an unexpected move this week on AEW Dynamite when he seemingly accepted MVP's proposal to join The Hurt Syndicate. However, the proceedings were interrupted by the other members of the dominant faction, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, with The All Mighty asking for and then ripping the business card MVP had given Friedman to shreds in front of him.

MJF left the ring while The Franchise Playa tried to compose his business partners and teammates. It is not certain if The Wolf of Wrestling is officially a part of The Syndicate yet - in the meantime, the former AEW "American" Champion appeared at the Opening Day game for the Texas Rangers' 2025 MLB season on March 27. Friedman even threw out the first pitch at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the same venue where AEW will present All In: Texas in July.

Ahead of hitting the field, the longest-reigning (but former) AEW World Champion remained in character and stated that his task on the field appeared quite simple. He also threw shade at how celebrities like rapper 50 Cent and radio producer Baba Booey had fared at the task previously.

“It seems very easy,” said MJF prior to taking the field. “I just think 50 Cent and Baba Booey are clearly not very good athletes. Look, I’m MJF. I can do anything with my eyes closed and both my arms tied by my back, so I’m not worried about it.” [H/T - Dallas News]

MJF has a background in athletics himself, having played football in high school before eventually transitioning to professional wrestling.

MJF on how establishing himself outside of wrestling helps AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is no longer simply confined to the ring as a performer. He was featured in the 2023 sports drama The Iron Claw and, more recently, filmed for the Adam Sandler starrer Happy Gilmore 2.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated earlier this month, The Salt of the Earth explained his thoughts on how exposing and establishing himself through and in non-wrestling projects and media could pull in new viewers for AEW.

"Tony Khan—while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark," Friedman said. "He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table."

It remains to be seen whether Friedman will be included in The Hurt Syndicate moving forward.

