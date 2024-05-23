Female AEW star teases huge return after more than 14 months

A top female AEW star recently teased her return to television. The star is none other than Tay Melo.

The 28-year-old last wrestled on the January 11, 2023, episode of Rampage. However, she also competed in a mixed tag team match outside AEW two months later.

At Double or Nothing 2023, Tay Melo and her husband, Sammy Guevara, announced that they were expecting a baby. The couple welcomed their first child on November 28, 2023. Recent reports have indicated that Melo has been training hard for her in-ring comeback.

On her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Tay Melo wrote that she couldn't wait to get back inside the squared circle.

"I can’t wait to be back," she posted.

Tay Melo recently spoke about her AEW in-ring return

Tay Melo has faced many prominent names since her AEW debut in 2020. She has shared the ring with Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Willow Nightingale, and others.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Melo addressed the difficulties she faced after being away from in-ring training for nearly 14 months. However, the former champion also disclosed that she was feeling much better with each passing day.

"So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience, I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body and I still feel so [weak] inside. I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday," Melo said.

The timeline for Tay Melo's potential return to the Jacksonville-based promotion is still unclear. All Elite Wrestling's women's division has undergone significant changes since her last match. It will be interesting to see who she feuds with after her comeback.