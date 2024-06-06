Female ex-WWE star wants intergender match against Bryan Danielson

A female former WWE Superstar has voiced her desire to take on Bryan Danielson in an intergender match. The talent in question is Tay Melo.

The Brazilian judoka began her pro-wrestling career in WWE, signing with the company in 2016. She participated in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, and wrestled several matches on WWE NXT. However, she exited the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, and soon afterwards joined AEW.

Over the years, Melo has been presented as a key player in AEW's women's division. She has competed for several titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including the AEW Women's World Championship and the TBS Championship. She has also taken part in tag team action alongside Anna Jay, and was a part of The Jericho Appreciation Society with The Queen Slayer and her husband, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Tay Melo has been absent from the squared circle since last year, although she has offered sneak peeks into her training for her in-ring comeback on social media. When a Twitter/X user recently asked the 28-year-old star if there were any talent from AEW's men's division she would like to square off against in intergender competition, Melo responded with three major names: former ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata, former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, and former NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly.

"SHIBATA, Bryan Danielson, Kyle O'Reilly..." tweeted Melo.

Ex- WWE star Tay Melo addressed AEW comeback amidst lengthy hiatus

Taking to X/Twitter last month, Tay Melo sent a message to her fans on the subject of her in-ring return in AEW. She discussed her joy at being able to step back into the ring to train, and the physical struggles she had been contending with as well as the frustrations tied to those struggles. However, Melo voiced her resolve to become stronger for herself and for her child, suggesting that while there was a lot of ground for her left to cover, she was closer to her goal of returning to action than she was before.

"So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience, I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so [weak] inside.. I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday," Tay Melo shared.

The Brazilian star revealed later in May that she may be cleared in a "couple more months". It remains to be seen when Tay Melo makes her return to AEW.

