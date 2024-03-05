Female star reacts to Darby Allin's death-defying ladder spot from AEW Revolution 2024

The AEW locker room and many wrestling fans are still buzzing after the Revolution 2024 main event. The massive retirement match for Sting included many big moments for Darby Allin as well.

Revolution was headlined by The Icon and The Invisible Man retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match. Sting was accompanied to the ring by his two sons, wearing his old ring gear.

At one point, the champions and The Borden Brothers set up tables at ringside and a ladder in the ring. Sting pulled out a pane of glass, and then his sons placed it on a stack of steel chairs. Allin later dove from the ladder in the ring to the floor, but The Bucks side-stepped, and Allin crashed through the glass, which left his back gruesome.

Allin's glass bump was one of the most-discussed moments of the night among fans and wrestlers. Abadon is no stranger to hardcore action, but even she was impressed. The AEW women's division star took to X today with a public reaction:

"This was so wild," she wrote.

There are apparently no major injuries coming out of Revolution, but Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated with any new information that becomes available.

Darby Allin provides an update following AEW Revolution

Darby Allin worked the biggest match of his career at AEW Revolution. The main event saw Allin and Sting retain the World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks in what was the official retirement match for The Stinger.

The Texas Tornado rules match included several big spots, and some of those were concerning. Both of the champions went through panes of glass, and there was lots of brutal action in and out of the ring.

Fans were especially confirmed for Allin after his glass bumps. The Invisible Man spoke at the post-Revolution media scrum and commented on his status:

"I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive. I was in the middle of getting stitched up, but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it, I’m still breathing. I feel fine, and as long as Flair, Steamboat, Sting, the Bucks, everybody else feels fine, then we’re beautiful…I talked to the doctors. They gave me a doctor’s note to climb Mount Everest. I leave on March 27," he said.

Despite the titles being vacated by Tony Khan after Revolution, officials have already announced the next match for Allin. He will face ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Jay White at the Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite on March 13 in Boston. Allin will also have to take a significant amount of time off.

