Female star responds to RVD's tweet about his age, claims she was not hired for being too old

A female pro wrestling star who wrestles for AEW, ROH, and indie promotions had an interesting response to RVD's tweet about his age, revealing a similar story.

The female star in question is Lady Frost. She has been on the pro wrestling scene for quite some time now. Besides making her name on the independent circuit, Frost has wrestled for major promotions such as WWE and TNA (FKA Impact). She currently performs on both AEW and ROH, along with indie promotions.

Recently, Rob Van Dam made his in-ring return on AEW Dynamite and impressed everyone with his incredible performance at 53. However, some fans also questioned his age, to which RVD responded with a threatening message to the trollers, saying he would destroy them even at 53.

Van Dam's tweet seems to have inspired the 38-year-old female wrestling star, Lady Frost. Frost revealed how she was rejected five years ago due to being too old, and now she will keep her spirits high after the former WWE champion's tweet.

Here is how she reacted on the "X" social media platform:

"I didn’t get hired 5 years ago because I was 'too old.' ’I’m keeping this RVD energy."

RVD had a message for the fans and Tony Khan after his AEW Dynamite return

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Rob Van Dam was revealed as the surprise opponent for Swerve Strickland in the main event. After an incredible street fight, RVD failed to capture the victory.

Nevertheless, The Whole F'in Show had a message for the fans on the internet, who showered praise on his performance even at the age of 53:

"Psssh. Some of ya’ll act like I didn’t tell you I can still go!Thank you @AEW @TonyKhan and Van Dam Fam🤘," he wrote.

Moreover, Rob Van Dam has been making occasional appearances on AEW TV since his debut last year, and only time will tell when he will be seen next.

