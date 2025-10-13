  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Female star sends a message after Konosuke Takeshita wins a title outside AEW

Female star sends a message after Konosuke Takeshita wins a title outside AEW

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 13, 2025 17:12 GMT
Konosuke Takeshita [Image via his Instagram account]
Konosuke Takeshita [Image via his Instagram account]

A top female star in AEW has sent a message after Konosuke Takeshita won a world title outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Konosuke Takeshita celebrated a major success outside AEW today after defeating Zack Sabre Jr. for his IWGP World Heavyweight Title at NJPW's King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event. The Alpha, who has been part of Tony Khan's promotion since 2022 and a vital member of the Don Callis Family faction, is expected to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight title against Hirooki Goto next. Meanwhile, Takeshita is also set for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream 2025 after having earned the opportunity with teammate and fellow Don Callis Family member Kazuchika Okada at Dynamite last week. Now, amid his success, Queen Aminata has reacted to Takeshita's title win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aminata took to X and posted a photo of Takeshita from the New Japan Pro Wrestling event, where he was celebrating the IWGP World Heavyweight Title victory. In the post, Aminata called him the Greatest of All Time.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Queen Aminata was involved in huge brawl at AEW Collision.

On the latest edition of Collision, The Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) faced Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron in a trios match and got the win. Following the bout, the winning trio was being interviewed backstage when Queen Aminata and Hayter attacked them, and a brawl broke out.

Ad

Last Saturday, the Triangle of Madness had attacked Hayter and Aminata, and this week, the duo retaliated. However, before things could get any worse, security officials pulled the women away from each other. The incident also seems to have set up a singles match between Hayter and Skye Blue on Dynamite this week.

Ad

Meanwhile, Aminata is expected to join Hayter's team for the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match this November.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications