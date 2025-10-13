Female star sends a message after Konosuke Takeshita wins a title outside AEW

A top female star in AEW has sent a message after Konosuke Takeshita won a world title outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.Konosuke Takeshita celebrated a major success outside AEW today after defeating Zack Sabre Jr. for his IWGP World Heavyweight Title at NJPW's King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event. The Alpha, who has been part of Tony Khan's promotion since 2022 and a vital member of the Don Callis Family faction, is expected to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight title against Hirooki Goto next. Meanwhile, Takeshita is also set for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream 2025 after having earned the opportunity with teammate and fellow Don Callis Family member Kazuchika Okada at Dynamite last week. Now, amid his success, Queen Aminata has reacted to Takeshita's title win. Aminata took to X and posted a photo of Takeshita from the New Japan Pro Wrestling event, where he was celebrating the IWGP World Heavyweight Title victory. In the post, Aminata called him the Greatest of All Time.Queen Aminata was involved in huge brawl at AEW Collision.On the latest edition of Collision, The Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) faced Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron in a trios match and got the win. Following the bout, the winning trio was being interviewed backstage when Queen Aminata and Hayter attacked them, and a brawl broke out.Last Saturday, the Triangle of Madness had attacked Hayter and Aminata, and this week, the duo retaliated. However, before things could get any worse, security officials pulled the women away from each other. The incident also seems to have set up a singles match between Hayter and Skye Blue on Dynamite this week. smith java @smithjava264573LINKJust one women's match, Jamie Hayter vs Skye Blue, hope they have time to deliver.Meanwhile, Aminata is expected to join Hayter's team for the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match this November.