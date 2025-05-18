Female WWE legend sends one-word message after Harley Cameron kisses Anna Jay on AEW Collision

A surprising moment on AEW Collision has sparked buzz across the wrestling world, and it didn’t go unnoticed by a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

During Anna Jay’s entrance for her match against Megan Bayne, her new ally Harley Cameron pulled off an unexpected stunt. As Jay struck her signature pose, Harley grabbed her partner’s backside and planted a kiss, catching the 26-year-old off guard. Cameron has since even posted a video of the incident on X/Twitter, drawing a one-word response from a WWE legend, Madusa:

"WHY??"

Madusa a.k.a. Alundra Blayze of WWE is a pioneer of women's wrestling. She is a three-time WWF Women’s Champion and is remembered for her iconic matches with Bull Nakano and her bold move of dumping the Stamford-based promotion's title during WCW Nitro. Currently, she serves as a producer with NWA and remains active on social media, where she shares her takes on the current wrestling landscape.

While Madusa didn't seem to be happy with Cameron's stunt on Collision, many fans who also commented below the AEW star's post found it amusing.

Harley Cameron had another viral moment with AEW star

The latest incident on Collision with Anna Jay isn’t the first time Harley Cameron has pulled such a stunt on AEW TV.

Following an episode of Collision earlier this month, Cameron took to X/Twitter to react to her viral backstage moment from the show with Anna Jay. After the duo fought off Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford together, the 31-year-old had given Jay a cheeky pat on the backside.

Harley then added more fuel to the fire by sharing a video of the incident on X/Twitter. You can check it out by clicking here.

"Don’t worry, @annajay___, your fat a** is still in good hands; this isn’t over!" Cameron wrote.

Harley Cameron’s fearless character work and comedic timing have made her a standout presence on AEW programming over the past year, with fans always left either laughing or speechless after her segments. It remains to be seen what is next for the entertaining star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

