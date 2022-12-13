"First Cody [Rhodes], now WWE has taken another AEW original" - Twitter erupts as released star makes a surprising debut under Triple H's regime

WWE has apparently turned the tables by bagging another former AEW star who debuted this week.
The star in question, Kylie Rae, worked with AEW during its founding days in 2019. However, she had requested her release from the brand the same year, following the All Out pay-per-view.
While Tony Khan has been known to be especially trigger-happy when it comes to signing ex-WWE stars, it seems that Triple H is also picking up the same trick. With Cody Rhodes making his return to the Stamford-based brand earlier this year, Kylie Rae is the latest to join the list of former All Elite stars joining The Game's roster.
Although Rae (now known as Briana Ray) lost her debut match against Dana Brooke on RAW, her appearance caused quite a stir on social media.
With Kylie Rae evidently acing her tryouts with the brand, it remains to be seen how her run in the Stamford-based company will unfold.
Missed the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!
Another ex-AEW talent is reportedly set to assume a major role in WWE
While Kylie Rae has already made her return to WWE as an in-ring talent, former AEW member William Regal is apparently joining Triple H's administrative team.
According to a recent report from PWInsider, stated that the Gentleman Villain will be assuming the "Vice President" position starting in the first week of January. Although his official role has not been disclosed, Fightful has also confirmed the same report.
William Regal's latest storyline in AEW had him betraying Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view, allying with MJF. However, the Salt of the Earth double-crossed him later on in a storyline that effectively had the Gentleman Villain written off the program.
With the veteran now returning to his former promotion, it remains to be seen what his future holds in the coming weeks.
What do you make of Kylie Rae joining AEW's rival Promotion? Sound off in the comments below!
Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here