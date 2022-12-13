"First Cody [Rhodes], now WWE has taken another AEW original" - Twitter erupts as released star makes a surprising debut under Triple H's regime

WWE has apparently turned the tables by bagging another former AEW star who debuted this week.

The star in question, Kylie Rae, worked with AEW during its founding days in 2019. However, she had requested her release from the brand the same year, following the All Out pay-per-view.

While Tony Khan has been known to be especially trigger-happy when it comes to signing ex-WWE stars, it seems that Triple H is also picking up the same trick. With Cody Rhodes making his return to the Stamford-based brand earlier this year, Kylie Rae is the latest to join the list of former All Elite stars joining The Game's roster.

Although Rae (now known as Briana Ray) lost her debut match against Dana Brooke on RAW, her appearance caused quite a stir on social media.

Rip City Beaver @ripcitybeav



Smiley Briana doesn’t have quite the same ring to it. @ShiningPolaris First Cody, now WWE has taken another AEW original.Smiley Briana doesn’t have quite the same ring to it. @ShiningPolaris First Cody, now WWE has taken another AEW original. Smiley Briana doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

Blue_Fox @AcpwFox98 @ShiningPolaris Did she even get a reaction? Seems pretty quiet for her entrance. @ShiningPolaris Did she even get a reaction? Seems pretty quiet for her entrance.

Narton @therealnarton @ShiningPolaris So how many weeks does she last until she quits again @ShiningPolaris So how many weeks does she last until she quits again

Matthew @celticsredsox1 @ShiningPolaris So she didn’t want to sign with AEW because it was too much pressure to be on live tv, now she signs with wwe? That doesn’t really make sense, but hey all power to her I guess @ShiningPolaris So she didn’t want to sign with AEW because it was too much pressure to be on live tv, now she signs with wwe? That doesn’t really make sense, but hey all power to her I guess

Alcamest100 @Alcamest100 @ShiningPolaris Fun talent to watch for more reasons than one but bruh, They need to go back to the Drawing Board with that Name. It doesn't have that ring or kick to it like "Smiley" Kylie Rae has to it! @ShiningPolaris Fun talent to watch for more reasons than one but bruh, They need to go back to the Drawing Board with that Name. It doesn't have that ring or kick to it like "Smiley" Kylie Rae has to it!

Manny 🇺🇸🇵🇷 @HectorC777 🏽 @ShiningPolaris Good for Kylie I’m happy to see her so confident again in herself! @ShiningPolaris Good for Kylie I’m happy to see her so confident again in herself! 👏🏽

With Kylie Rae evidently acing her tryouts with the brand, it remains to be seen how her run in the Stamford-based company will unfold.

Another ex-AEW talent is reportedly set to assume a major role in WWE

While Kylie Rae has already made her return to WWE as an in-ring talent, former AEW member William Regal is apparently joining Triple H's administrative team.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, stated that the Gentleman Villain will be assuming the "Vice President" position starting in the first week of January. Although his official role has not been disclosed, Fightful has also confirmed the same report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp WWE sources confirmed to Fightful that William Regal has come to terms on his new position, as reported by PWInsider.



William Regal's latest storyline in AEW had him betraying Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view, allying with MJF. However, the Salt of the Earth double-crossed him later on in a storyline that effectively had the Gentleman Villain written off the program.

With the veteran now returning to his former promotion, it remains to be seen what his future holds in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Kylie Rae joining AEW's rival Promotion? Sound off in the comments below!

