Former 2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions reportedly "done" with major promotion following title loss 

A new report has emerged indicating that former WWE and current AEW stars FTR are "done" with AAA.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured the AAA tag titles in 2021 after defeating the Lucha Brothers. They held the titles for 438 days before dropping them recently to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. In losing the AAA tag titles, they have lost two separate championships in December 2022. They are currently on a losing streak across three promotions.

Fightful Select has reported that the loss of their titles has served a dual purpose: furthering their losing streak storyline and finishing them up with the Mexican promotion.

In 2022, FTR held three titles concurrently across three separate promotions in Ring of Honor, AAA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. This is especially significant for the fact that AAA and NJPW share no working relationship and FTR are currently signed to AEW.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Dralistico and Dragon Lee have defeated FTR to win the AAA tag team championships. Dralistico and Dragon Lee have defeated FTR to win the AAA tag team championships. https://t.co/6F6xadUKO8

Dax Harwood recently confirmed in an interview that their deals with AEW are set to expire in April 2023. They lost the ROH titles earlier this month to the Briscoes and failed in their bid to capture the AEW Tag Team Championship.

With their AAA titles lost, they retain only the IWGP Heavyweight tag titles, but will have to defend them at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.

The former WWE stars are considering leaving AEW when their deals are up

mars 🥶🐠 @theMarsWWE If somebody wants to leave, let them leave.



Tony Khan has literally multiple people contracted that need the airtime to get over, not being put in a do nothing faction.



If Miro, Andrade, and FTR do wanna leave, just let them. If somebody wants to leave, let them leave. Tony Khan has literally multiple people contracted that need the airtime to get over, not being put in a do nothing faction. If Miro, Andrade, and FTR do wanna leave, just let them. https://t.co/EUtfpWd2ds

Dax Harwood has been open with the situation as it pertains to FTR's contract expiry. As someone who has held titles with five separate major promotions in less than a decade, including WWE, it isn't a surprise that he will have options to consider come April.

With it being the hot topic of late, Harwood revealed that the pair have considered letting their deals expire. He explained that it would be to rest and recuperate, as well as picking up sporadic projects which bring them joy.

"We've thought about, what if we just take a year off TV? (...) You might not see us mainstream, but it's so we can rest our bodies, and two, so we can do things that make us happy and bring us joy."

FTR could also potentially return to WWE. They worked closely with WWE's CCO Triple H when they were part of the NXT brand in the mid-2010s.

