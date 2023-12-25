Former AEW Champion breaks silence after big in-ring return on Collision

An AEW star made her in-ring return to the promotion on the latest episode of Collision. The star in question is Thunder Rosa.

Last week on Collision, Rosa made an appearance on the show and saved Abadon from Skye Blue and TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart, which set up their match this week.

The returning 37-year-old star picked up the win in her bout alongside Abadon. Following the match, the former AEW Women's World Champion took to Twitter and shared a wholesome message.

"It’s great to be back, last night was amazing," wrote Rosa.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Thunder Rosa comments on controversial NXT angle

On WWE NXT, Ridge Holland injured Ilja Dragunov during their match in a move gone wrong. This storyline took place after Ridge injured Big E last year.

While speaking on Busted Open, Thunder Rosa discussed the story, saying that plots like this can be risky.

"When you have to run angles when it's very close to reality ... his opponent, of course, was the one who was in the ring when Big E got hurt, and he got hurt fairly badly to the point where it's an ending career injury," the AEW star began. "It got intense (on X) because people were calling him [Holland] all kinds of stuff, probably even got death threats, who knows," Thunder Rosa said.

She continued:

"For me, personally, there are certain things that ... they have to have a big payoff and I think you have to be in the ring and you have to sign it with blood," she said. "When you're playing with fire with someone who already has a bad 'track record,' it's going to be difficult. If they label him as an unsafe worker and they then do this and it turns out to be true, what else are they gonna do?"

Expand Tweet

Thunder Rosa made her dynamic in-ring return after 16 months. This marked her first win after her last match back in August 2022.

Do you see Thunder Rosa winning the women's title once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here