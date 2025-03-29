Former AEW champion breaks silence after suddenly getting choked out backstage 

A few days ago, on Dynamite, a former AEW champion was suddenly choked out backstage by a top faction. Since then, they have broken their silence on the situation, seemingly unfazed by recent events.

Max Caster has been on an interesting run since The Acclaimed split up. He has been holding open challenges but has been squashed by competition each time. He has taken a total of six losses now against some of the biggest stars on the roster. Last week on Collision, Hook beat him by submission in under a minute.

A few days ago, on AEW Dynamite backstage, the 35-year-old was trying to convince Top Flight to partner up with him as he was the Best Wrestler Alive. He ended up being ambushed by The Opps as Samoa Joe choked him out. He seemed unfazed by the situation, as his first post on X/Twitter after the incident was that of the chant he was trying to get fans to say.

"LETS 👏 GO 👏 MAX 👏 YOU’RE👏 THE👏 BEST 👏 WRESTLER 👏 A-LIVE👏," Caster wrote.

Anthony Bowens reacted to Max Caster being choked out on AEW Dynamite

Two months ago, The Acclaimed split up for good after neither member was on the same page. However, interestingly, it would be Max Caster who would continue to be on TV, but not for the best of reasons.

Anthony Bowens reacted after seeing Caster choked out by Hook and Samoa Joe just a week apart. He took to X/Twitter to thank them for their actions.

"The Lads and Opps doing the Lord’s work #AEWDynamite," he wrote.

Neither Caster nor Bowens has seen each other since their split, but the former has constantly been firing shots at his former tag team partner, trying to prove that he was the better of the two. It remains to be seen whether this will eventually lead to a confrontation between them.

