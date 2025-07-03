Former AEW champion calls MJF “b*tch” after he steals a victory on Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, MJF qualified for the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025 by winning a highly competitive four-way showdown. The 29-year-old is currently a member of The Hurt Syndicate alongside manager MVP and World Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman qualified for the All In Men's Casino Gauntlet match by defeating Brody King, AR Fox, and Anthony Bowens. Although The Salt of the Earth had a great showing, he was momentarily in trouble. Former AEW World Trios Champion Brody King proved to be a thorn in his side as he brutally choked him and almost made him pass out.

After winning the showdown, Friedman took to X to express his joy and celebrate his accomplishment.

"I WON!!!!!!"

The Hounds of Hell member surprisingly responded to him with an insult and a picture of King dominating the former AEW World Champion inside the ring.

"B*tch," King wrote.

You can view King's post here.

AEW star Samoa Joe is Brody King's dream opponent

Samoa Joe is a modern-day great. He has won titles everywhere he has wrestled, including All Elite Wrestling. He is currently a member of The Opps, alongside Katsuyori Shibata, Hook, and Powerhouse Hobbs. He is one of All Elite Wrestling star Brody King's favorites, and the latter wants to face him someday.

The 38-year-old recently spoke about Joe in a new interview with Grapsody.

"Samoa Joe. The word dream match gets thrown around a lot, but Joe is somebody I’ve been wanting since I became a wrestler. Obviously, our styles are very interchangeable with each other. He’s a legend in this business and one of the best big men ever. It would be an honor to step in the ring with Samoa Joe," King said. [H/T: Fightful]

Hopefully, Brody King's dream will come true soon. Samoa Joe is capable of delivering flawless performances, and his potential match with the former World Trios Champion will certainly deliver.

