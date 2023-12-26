Former AEW Champion likes interesting tweet referencing CM Punk's AEW firing

A former AEW Champion recently liked a tweet about the termination of CM Punk from the Jacksonville-based company. The champion in question is Chris Jericho.

CM Punk and Ace Steel indulged in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. The information about the incident leaked into the media and was criticized by the professional wrestling world.

Punk's lawyer recently revealed that Ace Steel's wife, who was present when the incident occurred, was the only person who did not sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and could talk about it. Jericho responded to the social media post about the revelation by the lawyer and wrote:

"I didn’t sign one…."

A fan responded to the tweet shared by The Ocho and said AEW should move on from CM Punk's departure and concentrate on their product. The former WWE World Champion liked the fan's post.

"Nobody cares at this point. Punk is gone, it’s time to move on and tell great stories with the men and women who want to be there," the fan wrote.

Here is the Twitter post:

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho launches verbal tirade at CM Punk's lawyer

Chris Jericho recently took shots at CM Punk's lawyer, Stephen P. New, for his recent remarks about the NDA signed after the Brawl Out incident.

The 53-year-old took to social media and wrote:

"Hey, @StephenPNew- I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew. I've also never signed an NDA in my life … ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies," Jericho tweeted.

Jericho added that he witnessed the incident with his own eyes, and what happened that day was disgusting:

"Because I saw EVERYTHING that night…including how Lucy [and her husband and best buddy] acted and what really went down…and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time, I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark a** up. Because what really went down was disgusting," Chris Jericho posted.

You can see Jericho's tweet by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette loses cool at Chris Jericho for slamming CM Punk's lawyer. Read the full story here.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here