Former AEW champion reacts to the idea of facing WWE's Jacob Fatu

WWE star Jacob Fatu has been a revelation in recent months. The Samoan Werewolf debuted in the Stamford-based company last year and quickly became a fan favorite. At WrestleMania 41, he won the United States Championship by defeating the previous champion, LA Knight.

Jacob Fatu is a supremely talented in-ring competitor. He is not only built like a tank but also fast and agile. Fans and veterans worldwide are certain that his career will be legendary, and time after time, he keeps proving them right. Many wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment and AEW have praised him, including former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. In a recent conversation with Highspots for a Sign-it-Live session, the Aerial Assassin was asked if he wished to face him someday.

Unsurprisingly, the English native stated that he adored the Samoan star. In addition, he spoke about his deep appreciation for heavyweight-style wrestling.

"It would be great. I love that guy. I just like heavyweight-style wrestling. It’s just something I never really fully appreciated until I started working the New Japan heavyweight-style, and then I just fell in love with it," said Ospreay. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Jacob Fatu on his journey in WWE so far

Jacob Fatu has achieved considerable success in WWE in a very short time. In a recent interview with the Club 50 Podcast, the 33-year-old reflected on his journey in the Stamford-based company. He was glad that he got to make his parents happy.

"I remember nobody wanted my autograph bro. The only thing I was signing bro is when I used to sign my papers bro when I was getting out of jail ... it really just feel good to see my parents happy," said Fatu. H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Fatu is best known for his time in Major League Wrestling, where he held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for over 800 days.

