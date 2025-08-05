Former AEW Champion recalls getting inspired by The Rock for a personal life decision

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Aug 05, 2025 15:38 GMT
The Rock has not been seen in WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025 [Image from WWE's YouTube]

A former AEW champion recently weighed in on a life decision and how it was inspired by Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock). The star recently won a major championship outside of All Elite Wrestling.

Former AEW World Champion MJF is an important cog in the Jacksonville-based promotion and potentially next in line to hold the World Title again, thanks to the Casino Gauntlet Match contract he won at All In. Moreover, the Salt Of The Earth recently achieved major success outside of the promotion after winning the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at the Viernes Espectacular event held at the iconic Arena Mexico.

On a recent edition of Coffee Chats on Screen Rant, The Wolf of Wrestling was discussing the many tattoos he has, particularly the one on his bicep, and mentioned that its placement was inspired by none other than The Rock.

"The placement, believe it or not, that was one of the main reasons for my placement of my tattoo because when I was a kid, I remember when I saw the Brahma Bull specifically over the bicep, but not going over the shoulder so you can still see the cap of the delt. These are very important things to people that work out. You don't want to cover up all this hard work right? I remember I knew when I hit 18, on my 18th birthday, I actually had gotten that tattoo and that was the reason for the placement, not the reason for the tattoo, obviously the tattoo was a different reason." [4:34 - 5:01]
The Rock had admitted to watching AEW

A few years ago, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) was asked if he watched All Elite Wrestling, and The Great One did not shy away from admitting that he did indeed watch the promotion during an Instagram LIVE Q&A session from 2020.

"Umm, Do I watch AEW? Yeah I watch AEW, of course I do. I am very happy for the success of that company cause it's always a good thing. And it creates a hunger, which is good," said The Brahma Bull.
While any mention of All Elite Wrestling from major WWE figures is generally a rarity, The Rock's views that empowered the spirit of competition were refreshing.

Edited by Arsh Das
