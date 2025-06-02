Former AEW champion receives warm wishes after getting married

Summer has arrived for AEW, and the promotion's stars are enjoying life both in and out of the ring. While some have recently welcomed new additions to their family, "Platinum" Max Caster has tied the knot.
Max Caster has enjoyed a shocking rise in popularity since breaking away from his Acclaimed tag team partner, Anthony Bowens. While his heelish antics initially brought boos from the crowd, many fans have now started to get behind him.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion's status has been in question due to his absence from TV over the last few weeks. However, it was revealed that he got married when a fan congratulated him on X/Twitter. Take a look at the tweet and Caster's response below:
Anthony Bowens confirms Max Caster was almost fired from AEW
Fans have seen a massive turnaround in Max Caster's fortunes over the last couple of months. While he's enjoying his newfound popularity now, there was a time when his job was in serious jeopardy.
Caster has been suspended multiple times due to his controversial rap verses during The Acclaimed's entrances. Following AEW Dynasty on April 6, his former partner, Anthony Bowens, lashed out at Caster and confirmed that he'd saved the latter's job:
"I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week," said Bowens.
Tony Khan, who was sitting next to Bowens at the post-show media scrum, confirmed this to be true, but it now appears to be water under the bridge.
While Caster has yet to find singles success in All Elite Wrestling, it seems he's finally established himself outside the tag team division. Whether he can get his hands on another championship remains to be seen.