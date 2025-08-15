  • home icon
Former AEW champion sends a message after Tony Khan announces new signing

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:53 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW [Image via: AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan recently announced that AEW has made a big new signing. Now, a former champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion shared his thoughts on the move.

In a blockbuster move, Tony Khan has signed former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin. The 28-year-old was a free agent after being released from the Nashville-based promotion in May this year. The announcement came shortly after news broke that Austin was present during this week's Collision taping.

Reacting to the announcement, former AEW World Tag Team Champion and one-half of the Gunns tag team, Austin Gunn, took to X (fka Twitter) and sent an intriguing message.

"I like the cut of this guys jib👆🏼"

Many people know that Ace Austin is a well-known name in pro wrestling, popular for his athletic and technical style. Tony Khan and his company seem to favor this type of wrestler, judging by the other signings made by the promotion this year.

Fans react to Ace Austin joining AEW

Following the news of Austin joining Tony Khan's promotion, many fans took to X to share their views on this move by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While many were excited about the prospect of the Ace of Spades wrestling the existing talent at the promotion, some were skeptical that the promotion would underutilize Austin.

It is worth noting that Austin has over a decade of experience in pro wrestling, during which he has competed for multiple promotions. He is best known, of course, for his six-year tenure in TNA. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will utilize his skills in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
