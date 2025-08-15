  • home icon
  "Let the TNA takeover begin," "Bro didn't want to work for the fed" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan announces newest AEW signing

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 15, 2025 04:34 GMT
AEW CEO and President, Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

AEW has seemingly added a former TNA performer and champion to its roster. Wrestling fans on social media are now reacting to the news of Ace Austin signing a deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Ace of Spades began his journey in the squared circle back in 2015, and has wrestled across a variety of promotions over the years, including CZW, MLW, House of Glory, GCW, and The Wrestling Revolver, to name a few. He is best known for his time in TNA, where he had been wrestling since 2019 onwards, and where he held the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Chris Bey, besides enjoying three reigns as the X-Division Champion.

also-read-trending Trending

Earlier this May, it was revealed that Austin would be parting ways with TNA. Since becoming a free agent, the 28-year-old has been performing on the indies. Surprisingly, news broke a while earlier that the budding star had made his AEW debut during the latest tapings of Collision, and that Tony Khan had announced that Ace was officially All Elite.

Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to AEW signing on Ace Austin. Several users voiced their excitement over the New Jersey-native joining the All Elite locker-room, and suggested that the grappler be added to The Bang Bang Gang. Others expressed concerns over how Austin might end up being utilized by the company. One user even pointed to Ace seemingly electing to not cross over to WWE despite its working partnership with TNA.

It remains to be seen what TK has planned for Ace Austin in All Elite Wrestling.

Matches announced for AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling will present the August 16 edition of Saturday Night Collision in the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. At least three matches have been announced for the show, including two four-way matches. One of these bouts, featuring Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart and Anna Jay, will be contested with a prize money of $100K on the line. The other, featuring Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, will decide IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr.'s opponent at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

Match graphic for the 4-way "Technical Spectacle" on Collision [Source : AEW's X profile]

Collision will also present a tag team matchup pitting JetSpeed against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
