"Let the TNA takeover begin," "Bro didn’t want to work for the fed" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan announces newest AEW signing

AEW has seemingly added a former TNA performer and champion to its roster. Wrestling fans on social media are now reacting to the news of Ace Austin signing a deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion. The Ace of Spades began his journey in the squared circle back in 2015, and has wrestled across a variety of promotions over the years, including CZW, MLW, House of Glory, GCW, and The Wrestling Revolver, to name a few. He is best known for his time in TNA, where he had been wrestling since 2019 onwards, and where he held the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Chris Bey, besides enjoying three reigns as the X-Division Champion. Earlier this May, it was revealed that Austin would be parting ways with TNA. Since becoming a free agent, the 28-year-old has been performing on the indies. Surprisingly, news broke a while earlier that the budding star had made his AEW debut during the latest tapings of Collision, and that Tony Khan had announced that Ace was officially All Elite. Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to AEW signing on Ace Austin. Several users voiced their excitement over the New Jersey-native joining the All Elite locker-room, and suggested that the grappler be added to The Bang Bang Gang. Others expressed concerns over how Austin might end up being utilized by the company. One user even pointed to Ace seemingly electing to not cross over to WWE despite its working partnership with TNA. 1CL @Chad_LawLINKW for Ace Austin. Let the TNA takeover begin!!Mulcharmy Fuwalos @mastermulcharmyLINKBro didn’t want to work for the fed eh謙 RELL 信 @KenshinRellLINKAEW got a good one!z̷͋͛F̴̧͑ @zF__FLINK5th man of the Bang Bang Gang🔜nakky @naksoneartLINKHe'll be used for 3 weeks then jobbing out on collision just like Alexander . Same old play book by Tony khanRUGGED @RUGGED099LINKHe'll spend most of 2025 being consumedby 8 man all star tag matches on Collision.Might get a TNT title shot out of the bluesometime in late October, early November.I want to be excited, but I just can't with the styleof booking this year which has been lackluster.It remains to be seen what TK has planned for Ace Austin in All Elite Wrestling. Matches announced for AEW CollisionAll Elite Wrestling will present the August 16 edition of Saturday Night Collision in the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. At least three matches have been announced for the show, including two four-way matches. One of these bouts, featuring Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart and Anna Jay, will be contested with a prize money of $100K on the line. The other, featuring Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, will decide IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr.'s opponent at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. Match graphic for the 4-way &quot;Technical Spectacle&quot; on Collision [Source : AEW's X profile]Collision will also present a tag team matchup pitting JetSpeed against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders.