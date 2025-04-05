Former AEW champion suddenly namedrops AJ Styles; makes a big revelation 

A popular AEW name recently spoke up about AJ Styles. Apart from mentioning the impact he made on his career, he also revealed an interesting detail about this, as he wanted to face one of Styles' long-time rivals.

Will Ospreay has considered AJ as one of the inspirations for his career. He has even added his finisher, the Styles Clash, to his repertoire, and this has helped him get a major advantage in his matches and rack up wins in AEW.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ospreay mentioned how he wanted to follow the path that The Phenomenal One took in his career and take on the same opponents. He named Samoa Joe as one person on the AEW roster whom he has never gotten to share the ring with.

"So, my favorite wrestler in the world is AJ Styles, right? I was a big TNA guy, huge TNA guy, I loved the six-sided ring. And there's one person in AEW that has a connection with AJ that like... I've always been like, I wanna have that back route that AJ had, and I wanna face the guys AJ did face. Samoa Joe, I've never gotten in the ring with him, and I feel like that's the guy that's gonna push me to not only like think about my aerial offense, but to think about standing my ground and throwing bombs with him."

He continued and stated how he felt that Joe would push him to his limit, both on the mic and in the ring, similar to how it was with Styles in the past in TNA.

"Because I feel like if you asked AJ, he performed his best against Joe not only because they were best mates, but he pushed him in the physical sense. And for me to become anywhere near the athlete that AJ Styles was, I need to face the guys that made him. I faced Christopher Daniels on the indies, I faced a bunch of guys that like AJ got to wrestle, I've never wrestled Samoa Joe. I'd love to one day circle to that match because I think Samoa Joe is going to push me on the microphone, I think Samoa Joe is going to push me in the ring physically, but more importantly, I feel like I'm going to learn wrestling Samoa Joe." [0:15-1:25]

Will Ospreay is set for action at AEW Dynasty

This Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Will Ospreay will once more make a pay-per-view appearance as he'll face off against Kevin Knight in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Last week, it was announced that Knight was now All-Elite, and he'll be taking his first big step as part of the company by competing in the tournament. However, with a favorite in Ospreay as his first opponent, this may prove to be a major challenge.

Reports have noted that The Aerial Assassin was supposed to take on Jay White, but this has since been scrapped due to White sustaining an injury. It remains to be seen whether The Jet does a good job in his stead.

