Former AEW name confirms he had a WWE tryout

A former AEW talent has expressed his desire to join WWE. Despite having previously worked for Tony Khan, the wrestler in question confirmed he had a tryout at the Stamford-based promotion and named the company as his ideal destination.

KC Navarro is a popular name on the independent wrestling scene. He previously featured on AEW Dark in 2020 and 2021, although he was largely used as an enhancement talent and never picked up a victory during his spell in the promotion.

The 23-year-old recently confirmed that he attended a tryout at WWE towards the end of last year. Unfortunately, this amounted to nothing. But Navarro is hopeful that he will one day make his way through the doors of Titan Towers.

He said the following about his tryout on the In The Weeds podcast:

"What I can say is that it was a phenomenal experience. It was an opportunity that I waited for for a very long time, and what I can say is that I do not think that will be the last time people will see me there." [H/T: Fightful]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are at the WWE Performance Center tryouts today.



- PWInsider Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are at the WWE Performance Center tryouts today.- PWInsider https://t.co/KmKPEmOygQ

Navarro continued, noting how he is open to working in other promotions, but stating that WWE is where he ultimately wants to end up:

"I'm ready to go anywhere. It's not just WWE, but that is the number one goal. That is the dream. Anybody who knows me, knows that. Right now, I'm going where God takes me. Wherever I'm meant to bless next is where I'm going to go. I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing until it's time for me to do it on the big time."

Are other AEW names heading to WWE soon?

Cody Rhodes' successful jump from AEW to WWE may inspire others to do the same. Many reports have indicated that the contracts of several stars in Tony Khan's books are set to expire soon.

Most notably, The Elite is said to be in the midst of contract negotiations but has not agreed to anything as of yet. Seeing Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page jump ship and reunite with The American Nightmare would be a moment for the ages.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy With the rumors that #AEW signed a multi-year billion dollar deal with WBD, all I need now is news that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks signed contract extensions. It's all I want 🥺 With the rumors that #AEW signed a multi-year billion dollar deal with WBD, all I need now is news that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks signed contract extensions. It's all I want 🥺🙏 https://t.co/SxgJrE980H

Additionally, MJF's contract situation is seemingly up in the air. The current World Champion has made a big deal of the "bidding war of 2024". However, some have suspected that he already agreed to a new deal with Tony Khan. Only time will tell how these stories unfold.

