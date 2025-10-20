Former AEW name slams Tony Khan's big Jon Moxley comparison: "Utter crap"

Tony Khan recently compared Jon Moxley to a late WWE Hall of Famer, and an ex-AEW name is not pleased about that. The personality expressed his disgust in his recent Instagram story.The former AEW name, Ace Steel is not happy with Tony Khan comparing Jon Moxley to the WWE Hall of Famer, Harley Race. Harley was a major name on the pro wrestling scene back in the 1960s to 1980s and is still considered by many in the wrestling community as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.Tony recently said that watching Moxley's matches is like watching a great Harley Race match. Ace Steel took notice of the controversial comparison and blasted Khan for the same, calling it dumb and utter crap. Ace wrote the following in his recent Instagram story while reacting to the comparison by Tony:&quot;Count this as one of the dumbest and most blasphemous things I've ever read.. utter crap.. really infuriating.. zero comparison&quot; [H/T WrestleTalk]Ace Steel was associated with All Elite Wrestling a few years back as a backstage coach. He is also a close friend of the top WWE Superstar, CM Punk.AEW personality provided an update on Jon Moxley after WrestleDream 2025The AEW personality, Renee Paquette provided an update on his husband, Jon Moxley's condition during the WrestleDream 2025 post-show. Moxley competed in a hellacious 'I Quit' match against Darby Allin. After some gruesome spots and Sting's return, Moxley ended up saying &quot;I Quit&quot; and lost the match. Renee revealed the following about Moxley's condition after the match:&quot;Obviously, I was able to see Jon before I walked in here. He’s in rough shape. He’s bleeding all down his arms from the fish tank that got him bad. But he’s standing. It is what it is. It is a part of my job in accepting what happens in that ring.”Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Jon Moxley in AEW.