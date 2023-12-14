Former AEW star defends controversial Chris Jericho booking decision

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho has a long history of experimentation and bold character decisions, and he's displayed plenty of both in his time with AEW. One of his more controversial decisions is being criticized this week, but former All Elite star Fuego Del Sol has come to the defense of The Ocho.

This week will see the fourth edition of the annual AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special. Last year's edition notably featured a shocking upset as little-known star Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in a singles competition.

The match has been referred to by some as AEW's "1-2-3 Kid" moment in reference to Sean Waltman's infamous upset victory over Razor Ramon on the May 17, 1993 episode of WWE RAW.

Many fans were unhappy with the comparison, claiming that Andretti doesn't have the star power to benefit from such a moment and criticizing the young star's booking in the year since his win over Jericho. Former All Elite star Fuego Del Sol took to X today in defense of the booking decision:

"People in the comments calling this dude a jobber when he WON a match on Dynamite LAST WEEK!" wrote Fuego. "Goes to show some "smart" fans aren’t as smart as they think, and they definitely don’t understand the word ‘jobber’. They act like 123 kid won the title the week after he beat Razor."

Industry veteran addresses the potential of Chris Jericho as The Devil in AEW

AEW's mysterious masked villain, The Devil, has been terrorizing MJF and anyone who gets close to him for weeks. No one knows the true identity of the character, but The Devil's storyline has sparked some of the wildest wrestling theories in recent memory.

Candidates for The Devil have ranged from CM Punk to Britt Baker to Tony Khan and even MJF himself. However, Jim Cornette believes that Chris Jericho could be the man behind the mask.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that it might as well be The Ocho, as he believes that no one in the company could create an exciting reveal at this point:

"They could make it [Chris] Jericho, it ain’t going to get over anyway pretty much no matter who it is because we’ve kind of established that there’s nobody for it to be that will be a game changer, business changer, or a big exciting reveal. If Jericho wanted to be that, he’s got the black bat, but so does Sting, and Sting’s retiring. Besides, he would even be a heel when he was a heel," he said.

You can check out more of Cornette's thoughts on the subject here.

Do you think Chris Jericho made the right call in losing to Action Andretti? Do you think he might be behind The Devil's mask? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!