Top AEW star sends a message referencing The Devil

Among all of AEW's current storylines, one of the most discussed is the identity of the mysterious villain known as The Devil. No one knows who is behind the mask, but the character has been brought up several times by some of AEW's top stars, including Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem is one of many stars currently bent on taking MJF's AEW World Championship. Wardlow has a long history with the champion, which gives him plenty of reasons to want Maxwell dethroned beyond just the glory of championship gold.

Many fans have made connections between Wardlow and the mysterious Devil character, who has been sending goons to attack anyone close to MJF. The 35-year-old has further stoked the flames of speculation with a new post on X, which shows a picture of his back and mentions The Devil:

"You tend to build a strong back when it’s been used as a pin cushion your whole life 🐺 #ALevelAboveTheDevil," wrote Wardlow.

Wardlow promises to punish AEW's real "Devil," MJF

Wardlow has made no secret about his desire to punish his former employer, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, for the treatment he's endured in the past. And even with the masked character looming over the World Champion, Mr. Mayhem continues to refer to MJF himself as the Devil.

The 35-year-old hammered the reference home with a promo on AEW Dynamite last month, channeling his anger at the man he considers the most evil in professional wrestling:

"I saw fear in the Devil's eyes. Max, your time is running out. The days of the Devil ruling over this company are coming to an end. As God as my witness, I am gonna make the Devil my b**ch," said Wardlow.

Interestingly, Wardlow continues to refer to MJF in this way, considering that many fans believe him to currently be working under the masked Devil character to make the World Champion's life miserable.

Do you think Wardlow is one of The Devil's hooded goons? When do you think the group will strike next? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!