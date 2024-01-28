Former AEW star drops a last-minute tease at potential WWE Royal Rumble return

A certain AEW star has just teased his appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble match happening later tonight. This would not be the star's first rodeo in the iconic match. The name in question is Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger).

Spears spent some time with WWE before making his way to AEW. He had a brief stint with NXT before heading to the main roster. He would make his first main roster appearance by being the 10th entrant into the 2017 Royal Rumble. He would also go number 10 the year after. In 2019, he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion and would stay there up until his recent departure last month.

On Twitter, Shawn Spears teased his Royal Rumble appearance by posting a GIF of his former persona, Tye Dillinger, the Perfect 10. He has been teasing an appearance for some time now, and him being a free agent makes this all the more probable.

Check out his tweet below.

Shawn Spears was recently spotted backstage with certain former WWE Superstars in another major promotion

Shawn Spears was recently spotted alongside a few former WWE names, as they were present backstage for the recent tapings of TNA at Kissimmee, Florida.

He was spotted alongside Mace and Mansoor at the tapings and was seen in conversation with TNA's President Scott D'Amore. The nature of the appearance has yet to be disclosed, but this could end up being simply a visit.

Shawn Spears has yet to commit or sign with any major promotion, so an appearance tonight would not be out of the question. He would not be the only one with this status, as Andrade El Idolo, too has yet to confirm his next destination, and he could do so tonight at the Royal Rumble.

With 30 men and women set to enter the Rumble match, the possibilities for the entrants are endless, and fans will only know what goes down once the countdown ends and the buzzer sounds.

