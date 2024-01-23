Massive update on recently departed AEW star - Reports

AEW is making several changes to start 2024 after the departure of multiple talents and executives late last year. One of those talents was Shawn Spears, known in WWE as Tye Dillinger. According to a new report, The Chairman was seen at the most recent TNA tapings.

Spears signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and debuted at the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. He would find limited success in the young promotion as a protege of Tully Blanchard and a member of The Pinnacle under MJF's leadership.

The former WWE Superstar announced his departure from AEW late last month. His last match with the company was the Over Budget Charity Battle Royal at All Out 2023.

According to Fightful Select, Spears and former WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor were spotted at the TNA Impact tapings this past weekend. The tapings took place in Kissimmee, FL – a suburb of Orlando, Shawn's current home city.

Fightful notes that the former AEW star was seen with TNA President Scott D'Amore backstage.

IMPACT Wrestling recently completed its retro rebrand as TNA and seems to be off to a hot start in 2024. Whether Shawn Spears signs with the promotion remains to be seen.

Former AEW star Shawn Spears teased a Royal Rumble appearance

Shawn Spears requested his release from WWE and left the company in February 2019, just a month after AEW was founded. Now that he's finished up with the Jacksonville-based promotion, there's a chance that The Chairman could find himself back in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place this Saturday, January 27. In response to a fan tagging him with the #RoyalRumble hashtag on X yesterday, the former All Elite star dropped a small tease, as seen in the tweet below:

This wasn't the only time Spears teased a return to WWE, but with the independent scene currently thriving and TNA gaining steam, the 42-year-old has plenty of options in front of him.

