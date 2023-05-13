Former AEW star expresses interest in joining WWE

A former AEW wrestler has shared some interest in joining WWE. The star in question is Joey Janela.

The Bad Boy is a fifteen-year veteran in the wrestling business. He has competed in several Independent wrestling promotions such as Evolve, WrestlePro, GCW, Progress, and many more. AEW is the biggest promotion he had signed with.

Janela's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion came to an end early last year. His final match was during a taping of an episode of AEW Dark. He suffered a loss against The Firm's Lee Moriarty.

The 33-year-old star was a recent guest on the Haus of Wrestling podcast. During the episode, Janela revealed that he is interested in signing with WWE. He mentioned that while being a part of the Stamford-based promotion is in his agenda, his current goals are preventing him from doing so.

“I have goals right now, and one of them is the WWE. I’ve talked to people about it, and stuff, but not now, not anytime soon. I’m still 33. I’ve always said over the last five years, I can see myself signing to WWE when I’m 36. I don’t know why. 36? I don’t know. But I still have goals in Japan. I have goals. I’m having fun," Joey Janela said. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Joey Janela shared his recent conversation with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

While speaking on the same podcast, The Bad Boy revealed that he constantly converses with the former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

He mentioned that during his latest exchange, The American Nightmare was following his recent Twitter spat about comparing AEW's Komander's top rope move with The Undertaker's Old School.

“Cody, actually, he hits me up every so often. And I hit him up every so often, and he hits me up because I wrote something about, I wrote something about Komander and Undertaker spots being very just, you know, troll Joey Janelle s**t on Twitter to incite online riots. But he hit me up and he’s like, ‘This is this and this is that.’ And I was like, you know, I’m just trolling man.” [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY What’s the difference between the komander spot and undertaker old school spot?



Please explain? Looking forward to it! What’s the difference between the komander spot and undertaker old school spot? Please explain? Looking forward to it!

Janela is currently competing in the Independent scene of both Japan and the USA.

